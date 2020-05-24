US task force chief concerned about Memorial Day gatherings

President Donald Trump points during a “Rolling to Remember Ceremony,” to honor the nation’s veterans and POW/MIA, from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx says she’s “very concerned” that people going outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend aren’t maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

She was responding to reports showing people crowding at beaches.

Noting that people with no symptoms could unwittingly spread the coronavirus, Birx said people need to wear masks in public if they don’t socially distance because “you don’t know who’s infected.”

As states loosen stay-at-home orders, Birx also declined to say whether the country may need to close down again if the U.S. is hit by a second wave of infections in the fall. President Donald Trump insisted last week “we are not closing” again.

On Sunday, Birx said: “We’re trying to understand during this period of coming out of the closure: How do we maintain openness and safety? And I think that’s what we’re going to be learning through May, June and July.”

She spoke on “Fox News Sunday” and ABC’s “This Week.”