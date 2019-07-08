US toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 29: A painter puts on finishing touches on board the “Freedom of the Seas”, the world’s largest cruise ship, docked on April 29, 2006 in Southampton, England. The flagship of the Norwegian-American company Royal Caribbean International with 1,800 rooms can accommodate up to 4,375 passengers and 1,360 crew members. It has replaced the ocean liner Queen Mary II as the world’s biggest cruise liner. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Police said Monday that the grandfather of the 1-year-old girl from Indiana told officers he lost his grip while holding her outside a window on the 11th story of the Freedom of the Seas. He was identified as Salvatorre Anello.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said they were helping the family. They declined additional comment.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.