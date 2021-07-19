US women’s gymnast tests positive for COVID days before Olympics

(NEXSTAR/ CBS) – A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

US alternate gymnast Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19, according to WDAF.

The gymnast is an alternate on the women’s Olympic team and has been put in isolation.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

Officials have reported at least 12 new coronavirus cases connected with the Games since Sunday, including a U.S. gymnast and the first cases among athletes inside the Olympic village, CBS reported.