US women’s gymnast tests positive for COVID days before Olympics

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR/ CBS) – A member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

US alternate gymnast Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19, according to WDAF.

The gymnast is an alternate on the women’s Olympic team and has been put in isolation.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

Officials have reported at least 12 new coronavirus cases connected with the Games since Sunday, including a U.S. gymnast and the first cases among athletes inside the Olympic village, CBS reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store