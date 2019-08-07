USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

USA TODAY headquarters evacuated after police report man with a weapon at the building in suburban Washington, D.C. https://t.co/Aw3fZuUBDM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 7, 2019

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019

