USC Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales at athletic venues starting Jan. 1

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The Board of Trustees for the University of South Carolina approved the sale of alcoholic beverages at athletic venues on Tuesday.

According to a USC news release on their website, starting Jan. 1., 2020, the university will start selling beer and wine at home football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball games.

“Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina,” USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience.”

According to the release, in May 2019 the Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas.

Beer and wine sales will start for the home women’s basketball games on Jan. 2 against Kentuck and for the men’s basketball games on Jan. 7 against Florida.

“After today’s vote, the university will sell beer and wine at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020 for general seating sections while continuing to accommodate the current alcohol distribution practices within the facility. The university and athletics’ concessionaire, Aramark, have worked tirelessly with a multitude of state agencies and partners to ensure that gameday sales of beer and wine is conducted in a safe and responsible manner,” from the release.

