FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Friday that all university events before April 5 have been canceled.

The news comes after the university announced that all classes will be moved to online courses starting March 23.

The university will remain open, however, including food service and limited transit.