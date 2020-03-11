USC cancels classes next week, urges students to not return to campus until after April 3

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – University of South Carolina officials said they will be canceling classes next week following their scheduled spring break this week, and all classes will move to a virtual instruction set-up through April 3.

According to a message to students posted on the school’s website, classes will be canceled March 16 through March 22, as well as all campus events scheduled for next week.

USC officials said from March 23 through April 3 all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussions, seminar or other similar classroom settings will move to a virtual instruction.

In the message, officials said the university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.

“We encourage you not to return to campus during the period of March 16 through April 3, although you will not be forbidden from doing so. Please use your best judgement when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options,” according to the message.

All intercollegiate athletics competition is also expected to continue.

” Students, I realize that changes of any kind to our normal schedule are inconvenient, but I am confident that our plan for the next three weeks will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” USC President Bob Caslen said in the message. “This unprecedented public health challenge demands that all of us do our part for the public good. It is in this spirit that we ask each of you to rise to the occasion and remain flexible over the coming weeks.”

Student can visit the school’s COVID-19 landing page for more information, or call their hotline: 803-576-8511.