USC Columbia campus and Clemson to resume in-person instruction in mid-August

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – University of South Carolina officials announced Wednesday that in-person instruction at the University of South Carolina Columbia campus will resume mid-August.

“This is a decision that has not been made lightly and will require a commitment from the collective Gamecock Family to ensure public health and safety,” according to a Tweet.

In-person instruction at UofSC-Columbia will resume mid-August. This is a decision that has not been made lightly and will require a commitment from the collective Gamecock Family to ensure public health and safety. Details: https://t.co/tPkLkKSXSh — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) May 6, 2020

In a news release, university officials said they will expand their online course offerings to accommodate students who wish to remain away from campus.

“All face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings have been suspended and moved to virtual instruction through the end of the Summer II semester (Aug. 1),” according to the release.

For more information, click here.

Clemson University officials said that they are also planning on having students resume classes on campus in the fall, but they do not have a start date set.