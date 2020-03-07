USC fans flood The Well for SEC Tournament quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It was a win all USC fans expected, but they didn’t hide their passion after the Gamecocks defeated Georgia by over 30 points in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

“I can’t believe how fast those girls play,” said Greenville resident and fan of over 45 years Barry Eller. “And you need confidence to do that. And they have confidence. They are really good.”

South Carolina defeated Georgia 89-66 in the quarterfinals. Fans from all over the state of South Carolina and beyond came out to support the Gamecocks Friday at The Well. And among the die-hard fans there’s always a little room for superstition.

“This is my shirt for the year,” said Michele Doto, a USC graduate from the class of 1991. “I wore different shirts earlier this week before we played, but now that we’re playing I wear this shirt.” It’s a themed shirt with the phrase ‘Woman Up’ displayed on the back.

“We haven’t lost in it,” Doto said. “Don’t plan to lose with it any time soon.”

That confidence extends across the fan-base. Many of them crediting it to head coach Dawn Staley who’s lead the team to 4 conference championships in the last 5 years.

“I believe they’re going to win this year,” said Eller. “I just can’t believe the recruiting she’s been able to pull off. It’s just amazing. She’s found some really good players and they’re coming along.”

“Things have been looking up over the last few years,” added Irmo resident Vince Pearson. “It was a long process. She [Staley] took her time and did it the right way, [and] got the right type of players in to fit her system. And they’ve been playing really great ball together.”

The top-seeded Gamecocks will take on Arkansas in the semifinal on Saturday, March 6.