USC players opt out for rest of season, others out with injuries

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp points to the video screen during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Interim South Carolina coach Mike Bobo says three more players have opted out of the rest of the season while two starting defensive linemen are lost for the year with injuries.

Bobo took over Sunday after the school fired coach Will Muschamp in the middle of his fifth season.

Highly regarded cornerback Israel Mukuamu joined defensive back Jaycee Horn in opting out for the season.

Bobo also says DB R.J. Roderick and lineman Makius Scott also chose to leave the team. B

obo says defensive linemen Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are sidelined with injuries.