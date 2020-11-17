USC players opt out for rest of season, others out with injuries

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp points to the video screen during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Interim South Carolina coach Mike Bobo says three more players have opted out of the rest of the season while two starting defensive linemen are lost for the year with injuries.

Bobo took over Sunday after the school fired coach Will Muschamp in the middle of his fifth season.

Highly regarded cornerback Israel Mukuamu joined defensive back Jaycee Horn in opting out for the season.

Bobo also says DB R.J. Roderick and lineman Makius Scott also chose to leave the team. B

obo says defensive linemen Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are sidelined with injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories