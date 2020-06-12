USC quarterback’s protest sign goes viral, now it will make it’s way to the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Jay Urich, quarterback at the University of South Carolina, and two of his friends made signs for protests last week to honor George Floyd.

Little did they know, one of the signs would go viral.

“It was very surprising. I didn’t think anything of it,” Jay Urich said. “I mean we were just gonna create a sign and then from there it just sorta blew up.”

On his Instagram page alone, Urich’s picture of the sign got over twenty thousand likes.

However, he said it’s not about the picture.

Urich is glad so many people saw it, but it’s more about the message the sign was saying.

“Really just to show that matter is the minimum. Its the floor of who they are. We just wanted to spread that message, spread that love, so that everyone could be encouraged,” Urich said.

He wasn’t the only South Carolina football player to participate in the protest.

Chad Terrell, a wide receiver for the Gamecocks, said it was an emotional day for him as a black man, but the support of his teammate meant the world.

“Just seeing that the fact that he was doing so much for something that doesn’t affect him is just really powerful,” Terrell said. “What he does literally is what his poster says so like that idea that matter is the minimum, he lives it.”

This Saturday, Urich and Terrell’s football rivals at Clemson will be doing the same thing.

Clemson football players have organized a protest on campus.

Both agreed that this is bigger than football. It’s bigger than a rivalry.

Their message to the Clemson players was to stay focused on the reason they’re protesting.

“I would say it’s really important to not just be there but actually be there and soak in everything and try to like make sure you’re an important part of the protest and be heard,” Terrell said.

“Focus and soak it all in and just do what you’ve been doing the past couple weeks and it’s going to make a huge difference with their platform,” Urich said.

The sign that Urich held, is now making it’s way to Clemson as running back for the Tigers, Darien Rencher will hold it on Saturday.

The protest in Clemson taking place on Saturday will start at 6 p.m. on Bowman Field.

People planning to attend are encouraged to wear black and bring masks.