USC receives NCAA notice for basketball program

by: Associated Press

South Carolina coach Frank Martin reacts during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA involving former men’s basketball assistant Lamont Evans.

Evans was on coach Frank Martin’s staff for four seasons until leaving after the 2015-16 season for Oklahoma State.

The NCAA says Evans received more than $5,000 in supplemental pay in the form of a bribe from runner Christian Dawkins to try and sway former Gamecock player P.J. Dozier to a sports agency.

Evans admitted to taking $22,000 in bribes and was sentenced to three months in prison.

South Carolina AD Ray Tanner said the allegation doesn’t involve current coaches or players.

