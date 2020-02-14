USC receives NCAA notice for basketball program

South Carolina coach Frank Martin reacts during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA involving former men’s basketball assistant Lamont Evans.

Evans was on coach Frank Martin’s staff for four seasons until leaving after the 2015-16 season for Oklahoma State.

The NCAA says Evans received more than $5,000 in supplemental pay in the form of a bribe from runner Christian Dawkins to try and sway former Gamecock player P.J. Dozier to a sports agency.

Evans admitted to taking $22,000 in bribes and was sentenced to three months in prison.

South Carolina AD Ray Tanner said the allegation doesn’t involve current coaches or players.