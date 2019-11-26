USC spends 5 days looking for top administrator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Several lawmakers want to know why the University of South Carolina is only taking a week to search for a top administrator and is only looking at internal applicants.

The State newspaper reports the university posted last Thursday a job opening for a chief operating officer to oversee maintenance, parking transportation and other duties.

But the posting expires Wednesday – just five business days – and only seeks internal candidates.

Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay of Columbia says the school will spend six months looking for a football coach and five days for this position.

The university says it is looking internally because they want someone with institutional knowledge and is only taking five days because new university President Bob Caslen wants to fill top positions quickly.

