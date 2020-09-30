USC to freeze tuition for next academic year

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina will freeze tuition for students during the next academic year.

The State reports Bob Caslen, the school’s president, made the announcement in a speech Wednesday.

The school had put a freeze on tuition costs for the current academic year in June.

When that announcement was made, the university was projected to lose $127 million and 10% of its enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caslen did not say if other costs, like room and board, will also be frozen for the 2021-2022 academic year.

