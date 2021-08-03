USC to not enforce masks in buildings, per attorney general advice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina will not require masks in buildings, per advice issued by SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.
“Relating to the recently announced masking requirements, we asked that UofSC revise their policy comply with legislative intent,” Wilson said in a tweet.
Masks will be required in University Health Services and while using campus transit.
The university is recommending getting vaccinated and wearing masks when not in a private room or eating outside a dining facility.