USC to not enforce masks in buildings, per attorney general advice

The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. For years, South Carolina’s capital was known mainly to visitors as the seat of state government and the home of the University of South Carolina. But in recent years the area’s varied attractions have been marketed as part of tourism campaign that the area is “Famously Hot.” An estimated 1 million visitors a year now visit the area. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina will not require masks in buildings, per advice issued by SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“Relating to the recently announced masking requirements, we asked that UofSC revise their policy comply with legislative intent,” Wilson said in a tweet.

Per a legal opinion issued by @AGAlanWilson, the university will NOT require face coverings in campus buildings except in @UofSC_UHS and while using campus transit. More: https://t.co/Ye3EMCCEZJ — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) August 3, 2021

Masks will be required in University Health Services and while using campus transit.

The university is recommending getting vaccinated and wearing masks when not in a private room or eating outside a dining facility.