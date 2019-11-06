USC Upstate hosting events commemorating 30 years since fall of the Berlin Wall

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – It’s been 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the University of South Carolina Upstate will host several events about that time in history this week.
The fall of the Berlin Wall took place on Nov. 9, 1989.
On Tuesday, Dr. Jason Hansen, an assistant professor of history at Furman University, spoke on the topic of “Berlin Wall 1989: Historical Ruptures and Continuites” at the CLC Ballroom at the university.
On Wednesday, a movie screening of “The Lives of Others,” was held from 1:30 to 4 p.m., with commentary by Dr. Matthew Placek, an assistant professor of political science at USC Upstate in HPAC 120.
A German-American Transatlantic Celebration is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a keynote address by Klaus Becker, Honorary Consul of Germany. A photo exhibition will be held, titled “Totally East,” by Harald Hauswald, with texts by Stefan Wolle, the scientific director of the GDR Museum in Berlin.
On Thursday, from 2 to 3 p.m., a public interview titled, “Life Behind Bars in Communist East Germany,” will be held in the CLC Ballroom at the university. Dr. Alex Lorenz, assistant professor of German at USC Upstate, will participate in conversation with Ingo Sachtler, a former political prisoner in East Germany. A reception will follow the interview.
