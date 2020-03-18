1  of  29
USC Upstate student arrested for arson

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriffs office arrested a USC Upstate student and charged him with arson.

Investigators say they took Brandon Michael Burt into custody on Monday after a series of small fires on and around the campus.

Burt is charged with arson-third degree for a dumpster fire at the Campus Evolution Apartment Complex.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo of the spartanburg county sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.

“We along with campus Upstate P.D., if you see something suspicious, there are several different ways you can report that anonymously.” Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office, Lieutenant Kevin Bobo said.

While investigators confirm that they’re looking into a number of fires, they would not confirm that other arrests may come.

“There are other cases he partially confessed on and then other cases he said he didn’t.” Lieutenant Bob said.

The management company for Campus Evolution Apartments confirmed that they currently have security camera’s around the complex and are planning to install more.

According to campus police, theres currently no threat to anyone on campus or in the apartment complex.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office confirm that they are investigating five other arson cases around the campus.

