USC’s Dawn Staley named 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year

by: WSPA Staff

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley participates in the school anthem after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in Columbia, S.C. The veteran Gamecocks coach was announced as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

(WSPA) – The University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley has been named the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

According to an NCAA article, Staley makes history as the first men’s or women’s honoree to have won the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, as well as winning the Citizen Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year.

In the article, Staley received the honor twice while playing at the University of Virginia in 1991 and 1992.

Dayton’s Anthony Grant was also named the Men’s College Coach of the Year.

Read the full article here.

