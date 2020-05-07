USDA: $100M available to expand American biofuel production and sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow football players to enter the NFL draft after one year in college.

“My first proposal is that we put this decision to `go or stay' in the hands of the individual and his family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign," Harbaugh wrote in an open letter to the football community Thursday.