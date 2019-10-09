USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at Harris Teeter, Target, Aldi

(WNCN/WSPA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it’s expanding a recall originally issued two weeks ago for chicken products that could be contaminated with listeria.

On Sept. 28, Tip Top Poultry Inc., a company based out of Rockmart, Ga., recalled ready-to-eat poultry products “that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the USDA announced.

The frozen cooked, diced and shredded products were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 and had product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999, according to the USDA.

It was announced Tuesday that the recalled ready-to-eat chicken products were used in products not originally covered by the recall. Some of those products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores, the USDA said.

Stores where these products were sold in the Carolina and Georgia include Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Aldi, Bi-Lo, Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and other locations. The original recall included products sold at Target and Trader Joe’s.

The recall is listed as a “Class I Recall,” meaning that there “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

Symptoms of listeriosis include “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms” and can be extremely dangerous to pregnant women, the USDA says.

There have been no confirmed reports of sicknesses due to eating the recalled products.

For more information and a full list of products and stores where they were sold, click here.