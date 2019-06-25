USDA: NC company’s frozen andouille sausages recalled for possible metal contamination

Photo of San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo’s Andouille Sausage – Courtesy of the USDA

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday that a North Carolina company is recalling over 800 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen andouille sausage due to a possible metal contamination.

According to the USDA news release, San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo, in Elon, NC, is recalling approximately 832 pounds of their Andouille Sausage (Smoke Flavoring Added) product, after a consumer reported that they found a piece of metal ring in the product.

The sell by date on the product label is 11/10/2019 and the establishment number is “EST. 21556” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the release, the frozen sausages were produced on May 14, 2019 and were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Greensboro, NC.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The FSIS said they are concerned that some of the recalled product may be in both institutional and consumers’ freezers.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled sausages is asked to not eat them and should not serve the products. The products should be “thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can call San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo’s Plant Managers Francisco Grijalva or Giacomo Santomauro at 336-586-7003 or email Francesco@sgsalami.com and Giacomo@sgsalami.com.

To see the retail distribution lists posted on the FSIS website, click here.