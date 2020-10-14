USDA will continue free lunch program until June 2021

Anderson, SC (WSPA) – The USDA extending free lunch for kids until the end of the school year. That announcement bringing relief to administrators and families.

While students are in school whether in the building or virtually having a good meal is essential to their learning.

Healthy food does the body good, students and parents know it all too well.

“Everybody needs to eat”, parent, Cheyanne Walcott said.

Cheyanne’s spending time with her nieces while her son is in school keeping them all on the same lunch schedule can be a challenge. Thanks to the USDA approving free breakfast and lunch for any child under 18.

“Being able to offer these meals at no charge then we get that full reimbursement for all children that helps us financially.” Director of Culinary Services, Anderson School District 5, Sharon Hunt said.

The program that started feeding kids in March when the pandemic hit, has been extended twice, expected to conclude at the end of 2020, but it has now been extended again.

“I’m a tax payer I know my taxes are paying for some of that stuff, why not let the kids eat.”

Walcott said.

This unprecedented move is apart if the USDA’s commitment to insure that all children have nutritious food.

“We’ve always has the philosophy that we’re here to support education. We know that If a child does not eat he cannot learn.” Hunt said.

While schools are serving students while they’re in school during the school year, they’ll also continue the free program during the summer.

Anyone who is 18 years or younger can pick up a free meal at a designated site in Anderson, Calhoun, Prospect and Glenview Middle school.

The summer food program will be available at 90,000 sites across the country until June 30, 2021.