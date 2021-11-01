USGS confirmed 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Fairfield Co.

WSPA 7News
by: Sydney Broadus
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – An earthquake was confirmed near Jenkinsville, S.C. on Monday.
According to the USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.0 at 10:59 a.m.
The USGS has reported a 2.0 magnitude #earthquake near JenkInsville, SC occurring at 10:59 a.m. today. #sctweets https://t.co/Y9dNuRvLHS pic.twitter.com/fHrg6MBPin— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 1, 2021
