USPS ‘Operation Santa’ allows you to help buy holiday gifts for children

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Postal Service is making it easy to help give back this holiday season by “adopting” kids who send in letters to Santa.

Through Operation Santa, you can read letters to find one that speaks to you and fulfill wishes as you see fit.

After shopping for gifts, they will be shipped from a participating Post Office.

There are several participating locations across the country- including Spartanburg and Greenville post offices.

Donations can be made from individuals or teams.

For more information, visit the USPS website here.