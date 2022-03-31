SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Big news for those looking for a job in Spartanburg County. Oshkosh Defense just got their first order with the United States Postal Service. Officials said this will create over 1,000 jobs.

Right off Highway 221 is where the new U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles will be made.

“They’ll make the finest postal vehicle that could be delivered anywhere, and the great thing is, is that Spartanburg County residents will have their thumb print all over it,” said David Britt.

The Postal Service placed an order for 50,000 mail trucks. Don Bent, with Oshkosh Defense, says at least 10,000 will be eco-friendly.

“The Postal Service will be getting either fuel-efficient internal combustion engine vehicles or battery electric,” said Bent.

He said this new delivery vehicle will have key safety features the current ones don’t have, like a 360 camera, accident avoidance and air conditioning.

Bent says they’re keeping safety their number one priority.



“The lower door, the lower slope of the hood. Although, that vehicle may not be the prettiest vehicle, it’s really designed to keep both the postal carrier safe and the community safe around them,” he said.

Bent said the bulk of the hiring will be done next year, but they do have jobs already posted.

“Whether it’s a production assembler, an engineer, materials, painting, all kinds of different positions,” said Bent.

He said they’re looking for specific skills or interests.

“People with some automotive experience, or maybe just automotive interests. We’re going to be doing a lot of assembly and paint of these vehicles and we’re looking for people with that background,” he said.

David Britt, with Spartanburg County, says these vehicles will have a big impact far beyond the Upstate.

“So, if you’re in Honolulu, Hawaii, or if you’re in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, or if you’re in Spartanburg, South Carolina, you see those Postal Service vehicles, they’re made right here by Spartanburg County residents,” said Britt.

Britt said this 10 year, $10 billion dollar contract between Oshkosh and USPS is a win for everyone.

“Everybody’s property out on 221, just sit tight, your property values are going to skyrocket,” he said.

Bent said they’re planning to start majority of their hiring in the first part of 2023 and to really kick off production next summer.

For more on the job postings, click here.