CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The University of Virginia is hosting a memorial service Saturday evening to honor the lives of those who were killed during last Sunday’s shooting.

The memorial service began at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena and is open to the public.

The service will be honoring Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., who died during the shooting, as well as show support and best wishes to Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan who were left injured.

In a tweet from the UVA Police Department, police say that the University received a threatening email around mid-day related to the memorial service and have taken reasonable measures to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

GENERAL COMMUNICATION pic.twitter.com/PTt6aJ0f1c — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 19, 2022

The tweet continued by saying that UVA has increased security in and around the arena and that the memorial will still continue as planned at this time.

Hundreds of UVA students and local residents came together for a campus vigil and prayer service on Nov. 14 to honor those lost and have been continuing to bring flowers, letters and momentous to UVA’s Scott Stadium to pay their respects.

A GoFundMe has also been established for the victims of the shooting. Those who would like to donate, click here.

10 On Your Side’s Julie Millet will be attending the memorial service at UVA and will have updates starting at 6 p.m. on WAVY News 10.