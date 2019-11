TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Get a unique opportunity to explore new foods that are all vegan-friendly.

V.V. Spot is offering a plant-based food tour in Travelers Rest on November 12th.

For $50, participants will be able to try foods from several local restaurant and learn about the positives of eat a more plant-based diet.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced at Eventbrite.

