VA hospitals in WNC to allow no visitors starting Tuesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will allow no visitors starting Tuesday.

The restrictions apply to the VA Healthcare System, which includes Charles George VA Medical Center and its three Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Franklin, Hickory and Rutherford County.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, no visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the medical center or CBOC facilities, hospital officials announced on Sunday.

This measure is being taken for the safety of patients, visitors and staff, and to help to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under urgent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.

Outpatient Veterans will be allowed a caretaker if required.

Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened prior to entry.

Enrolled Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call 1-828-298-7911 ext. 3 to coordinate care prior to visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinics.