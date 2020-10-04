Vacant house fire in Spartanburg Co. is suspicious, fire crews say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews say a vacant house fire that happened in Spartanburg County on Saturday is suspicious in nature.

The Una Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant house on Spring St. in Arcadia.

  • Crews responded to a vacant house fire on Spring Street on Saturday. (Una Fire Department Facebook)
Several other fire crews were requested for mutual aid, crews said. The fire was extinguished and the Spartanburg County Arson Investigator responded, according to Una Fire.

They said the fire was ruled as “undetermined” due to the amount of damage, but is suspicious in nature.

No injuries were reported. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

