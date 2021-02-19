Vaccination appointments open for Publix locations across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Another major pharmacy in the Upstate will be offering the vaccine for coronavirus starting next week. Friday is the first day you can sign up to receive a vaccine at a Publix location here the Upstate.

Susan Mckibbon has already received her vaccine, but says if she could have gotten it at her usual Pubkix, she would have.

“I would do it in a minute,” Mckibbon said. “My husband and I have already had our vaccinations but my brother and law has not, and he’s 85. He’s got an appointment set up but I thought this would be so convenient and easier.”

Publix has been giving the Moderna vaccine in other states, and has now added South Carolina to its list. This opens up several additional locations for vaccinations across the upstate.

“As we increase more locations we increase access and the more access we have the quicker people can get vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

She says the more vaccination sites that are available, the faster we will move toward herd immunity.

“We’re looking at at least 75 to 80-percent of the population protected by the vaccine so that we can begin to relax some of these prevention measures and requirements,” Bell said.

State leaders say the doses for sites like Publix will come from the state’s supply.

“From the state’s allocation we allocate a portion of that modern vaccine each week to our pharmacy partners around the state,” Nick Davidson, Senior Deputy for Pubic Health, said.

And even though Mckibbon says she had a good experience at the DHEC mass vaccination site here in Greenville.

“It was really quite impressive. We were there in and out 40 not 45 minutes,” Mckibbon said.

She says coming to her local grocery store would have been even easier.

“It would have been great I would have come here before going to K-Mart even though it was a good experience,” she said.

Some viewers say those appointments filled up quickly today. We’ve reached out to Publix for confirmation of this but have not yet heard back.