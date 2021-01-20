Vaccine clinic begins through Spartanburg Regional at USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders with Spartanburg Regional officially rolled out their vaccine clinic for those currently eligible Wednesday on USC Upstate’s campus.

Signs on USC Upstate’s campus displaying a day Colean Buckson has been waiting to come.

“It feels wonderful because I was almost afraid to go out,” said Spartanburg Resident who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Colean Buckson.

She told us, this pandemic has been lonely not being able to see family and friends.

“It’s kind of awful that you feel so homebound,” Buckson said.

However, there’s now a glimmer or in this case, a syringe of hope.

She got her first taste of what the future holds Wednesday afternoon. That’s getting back to spending time with loved ones when unexpectedly reuniting with a close friend who was also getting her first shot.

“We’re very lucky we got our shots now, I mean I couldn’t wait for the day. It was really easy and the people were really nice, they greet you at the door,” said Louise Garrell who also received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Both of these Spartanburg residents are taking part in Spartanburg Regional’s first day of their vaccine clinic on USC Upstate’s campus.

“Our goal was to do about 500 vaccinations, and we hit that number and so moving forward it’s about finding efficiencies and then starting to expand out based on drug allocation,” said System Director of Pharmacy with Spartanburg Regional, Phil Humphrey.

The process so far, going along smoothly we’re told. On average, only taking around 30 minutes each patient. That includes the 15 minute wait period after the vaccine is given.

“Wear your mask and get your shot,” Buckson told 7 News.

The patients at the clinic do need to schedule their second dose appointment before leaving. Another reminder, this clinic is by appointment only and for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

You can find additional information on COVID-19 vaccine registration through Spartanburg Regional here: https://www.spartanburgregional.com/vaccine.

Additionally, the Spartanburg Regional Vaccine Customer Service phone number is 864-577-4091.