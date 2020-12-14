Spar6tanburg, SC (WSPA) – The delivery of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is underway and South Carolina is expected to receive more than 100-thousand doses by the end of the year.

“DHEC and local health departments, keeping up with the number of covid positive cases, but with the new vaccine coming out, the new priority turns to distributing that vaccine and also keeping up with the side effects.

While the lines are still long for people seeking covid testing, DHEC confirms South Carolina has received delivery of its first covid vaccine. The decision to take the shot weighs on the minds of many.

“I’m sitting on the fence and the reason for that is I want to make sure it’s safe.” Spartanburg, Deborah Robinson said.

Deborah Robinson, like many others, is glad the vaccine is available, but plans to move forward with caution.

The FDA gave emergency authorization to Pfizer, to release their vaccine for widespread use.

Now, officials are looking to distribute it starting with front line healthcare workers and those who work face to face with the public.

“I have a daughter who is a teacher, a middle school, teacher so I want to make sure it’s safe for her before she takes it, more than myself.” Robinson said.

The Pfizer vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. A federal secure database will keep track of who receives the vaccine.

Spartanburg Regional released a statement saying in part that, they are awaiting more details about the vaccine delivery.

Bon Secours St. Francis, said, they are working to ensure the continued health and safety of our patients, residents and associates, bon secours began planning early for distributing covid-19 vaccines.

Prisma Health, acknowledged they are waiting for their delivery, but have no new information is available at this time.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to 56 sites throughout South Carolina by the end of this week according to DHEC.

The state agency also says people should not contact a hospital or a healthcare provider, instead officials will contact individuals to get the vaccine.

Douglas Mack wants to get the vaccine, but like others, wants to make sure it’s safe.

“I’m praying in the name of jesus that it works and if it works oh you can count me in, I’m definately going to take the vaccination, but for right now I have to see all the details of how does it affect people body.” Spartanburg, Douglas Mack said.

Until the vaccine is readily available for the public, health officials encourage people to continue to wear masks, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are all receiving their first shipment this week