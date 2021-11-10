Van Gogh exhibit on display at Biltmore through holiday season

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Van Gogh Alive, a sensory immersive art exhibit, will be on display at the Biltmore property through the holiday season.

The exhibit incorporates light, sound and even smell to provide a multi-sensory experience to visitors as they walk through several rooms of Van Gogh’s art.

Organizers at the Biltmore Estate said you can see the exhibit as part of the holiday experience at the mansion, and even take an audio or expert guided tour during your visit.

For tickets, visit the event website here.

