Vandalism, assault accusation preceded deadly shooting

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA)- A man is dead after being shot during a confrontation with Anderson County deputies.

According to the coroner, the man has been identified, and his name will be released when family members are notified. The coroner said he was approximately 37 years old.

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the 900 block of Simpson Road around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when it happened, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the coroner, the investigation indicates the man was shot after he came out of a family member’s home with a gun.

The incident may have began with an act of vandalism.

A resident in the area called private investigator Scott Hawkins after someone spray painted “rape” on the roadway, according to Hawkins. Wednesday, Hawkins and his client saw a man wielding a butcher knife and called the authorities.

“Earlier today we were investigating a situation where we had a subject here on this road, on Simpson Road in Belton, that was making threats toward another person,” said Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

McBride said deputies came back later to serve a warrant.

“I believe it was an assault and battery first degree warrant,” McBride said.

He said deputies were prepared for the possibility of a confrontation.

“Came back, [deputies] located him barricaded in the residence,” McBride said. “We basically tried to talk to him, coax him out, tried to reason with him.”

That’s when the sheriff said the man came outside the house armed with a gun.

“If you come at us with a weapon or a firearm, you can pretty much expect what’s going to happen,” McBride said.

The man was shot at least one time, and the coroner responded within a few hours. No deputies were hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to McBride, the man who was shot was arrested lat week for assault.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at the request of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.