EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A church in Anderson County is trying to find out who broke windows at the church and toppled numerous headstones at a cemetery.

The vandals struck Fairview United Methodist Church on Church Road near Easley.

The church posted photos that show numerous windows broken and headstones knocked over or broken.

According to the church’s Facebook page, the damage was discovered Sunday morning.

They say the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism.