Vandals set fire to South Carolina church’s gathering hall

ANDREWS, S.C. (A.P.) – Members of a South Carolina church say someone broke into a building they use for gatherings and set several fires.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping Andrews Police investigate last Sunday’s fire at the Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ in Georgetown County.

The state agency has been called in to investigate most church fires in South Carolina since a series of blazes at houses of worship in the 1990’s and has asked the FBI to help.

The fire was in the church’s Executive Hall. Services continue in the undamaged sanctuary.