Vaping-related death reported in Georgia, officials say

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – Officials in Georgia say they have identified the state’s first death from a vaping-related illness.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed nine total cases in the state, including the one person who died.

All of the patients were hospitalized with pneumonia and no known infectious cause, according to the DPH.

Officials say the person who died had a history of heavy nicotine vaping and had no history of vaping THC.

The cases range in age from 18 to 68 and seven of the nine cases were men.

For more information about e-cigarettes and vaping, visit the CDC’s website.