‘VB Remembers’: Community gathering to honor victims of mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Virginia Beach is holding a community gathering Thursday night to honor the victims of last Friday’s mass shooting.

According to a website created in the wake of last week's tragedy, the community is invited to "help us remember the friends we lost on May 31."

Eleven city workers and a contractor were among the 12 killed in the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The employees killed had served the city for more than 150 years combined.

Representatives from different denominations will speak at Thursday’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Church on Kempsville Road. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) are also expected to be in attendance.

Councilmembers Jessica Abbott and Michael Berlucchi were instrumental in organizing and planning the event. They both told WAVY.com doing this was a way they could feel useful in this time of tragedy. “We knew this was a way that we could be useful, we could contribute to helping to uplift our city and really the community at large at a very difficult moment,” Berlucchi said.

Abbott said, “We are a strong community and a loving community and we’re just proud of who we are and we’re going to be there for each other .”

The gathering is one of many vigils and remembrance ceremonies that have been held or scheduled since Friday. See a full list of events at this link.

On the Peninsula, the Hampton NAACP is hosting a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bethel AME Church on Lincoln Street.

Those who can’t attend “VB Remembers” can go to a memorial walk scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. near Mt. Trashmore.