Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

News
Posted: / Updated:
barbecue_36735355_ver1.0_640_360_1533202606811.jpg

PERTH, Australia (KRON) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from the barbecues wafting into her yard.

Australia’s 9 News reports Cilla Carden took her case to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, citing her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking and children playing basketball among other complaints.

Carden is accusing her neighbors of doing it all on purpose.

“It’s deliberate,” she told Nine. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year and she filed an appeal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store