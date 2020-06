CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Northbound lanes of I-85 in Cherokee County are blocked after a car caught fire Sunday night.

Update (9:22 pm): The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to 7 News that one lane has been reopened on Northbound I-85.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, fire crews are on scene at Interstate 85 northbound mile marker 95.

Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to avoid the area.