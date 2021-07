ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews have responded to a Montessori school in Anderson County after a car crashed into the building Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Montessori School of Anderson on Sam McGee Road at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported. There were no students inside the building at the time of the crash.

Crews responded to the Montessori School of Anderson after a vehicle crashed into the building Tuesday. (WSPA)

A 7 News crew is on scene at this time. The driver of the vehicle appears to be uninjured.

