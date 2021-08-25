Vehicle donated to mother, 2 sons in Greenville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A car was donated to a Greenville mom on Wednesday. (Photo: Kimbriel Marketing)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A car has been donated to a mom and her two sons in Greenville.

Single mom Judy Kent cares for two special needs sons. She was gifted a newly refurbished 2019 Nissan Sentra.

  • A car was donated to a Greenville mom on Wednesday. (Photo: Kimbriel Marketing)
  • A car was donated to a Greenville mom on Wednesday. (Photo: Kimbriel Marketing)
  • A car was donated to a Greenville mom on Wednesday. (Photo: Kimbriel Marketing)

The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision in Greenville, who volunteered to restore the vehicle. The project was part of National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program to provide reliable transportation to individuals in need.

The vehicle donation will help ease the stress for Judy, who juggles home schooling for one son while finding rides to in-person school classes for her second son. Transportation is also needed for both sons who attend special needs camps and other extracurricular activities

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store