Vehicle donated to mother, 2 sons in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A car has been donated to a mom and her two sons in Greenville.

Single mom Judy Kent cares for two special needs sons. She was gifted a newly refurbished 2019 Nissan Sentra.

A car was donated to a Greenville mom on Wednesday. (Photo: Kimbriel Marketing)

The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision in Greenville, who volunteered to restore the vehicle. The project was part of National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program to provide reliable transportation to individuals in need.

The vehicle donation will help ease the stress for Judy, who juggles home schooling for one son while finding rides to in-person school classes for her second son. Transportation is also needed for both sons who attend special needs camps and other extracurricular activities