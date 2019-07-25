Vehicle fire temporarily closes portion of I-26WB in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Poplar Springs Fire Department officials said a portion of Interstate 26 westbound was temporarily closed Thursday morning as firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire near Exit 28.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website showed that the vehicle fire occurred at around 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation Piedmont’s Twitter page, both lanes were of I-26 westbound approximately 2 miles east of Exit 28 were closed temporarily, but were later reopened.

The scene was cleared shortly after 9 a.m., according to SCDOT Piedmont’s Twitter post.