Vehicle flips in Chesnee Highway crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One vehicle apparently flipped in a crash on Chesnee Highway that left another person trapped in a separate vehicle.

7News crew came across the scene about six miles from another crash on the same highway.

Our crew said lanes near 2165 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg were closed around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency responders had to free a person trapped in a truck.

7News crew said it appears two vehicles crashed, and that drivers of both vehicles were transported from the scene.

