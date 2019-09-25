Vehicle flips in Chesnee Highway crash

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One vehicle apparently flipped in a crash on Chesnee Highway that left another person trapped in a separate vehicle.

7News crew came across the scene about six miles from another crash on the same highway. 

Our crew said lanes near 2165 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg were closed around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

Emergency responders had to free a person trapped in a truck.  

7News crew said it appears two vehicles crashed, and that drivers of both vehicles were transported from the scene.

Check back for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store