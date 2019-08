OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were responding to a crash involving a vehicle that hit a tree in Oconee County Monday morning.

According to SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis, troopers were responding to the crash with reported injuries on West Reedy Fork Road at Tokeena Road.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:40 a.m.

