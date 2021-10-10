Vehicles needed for filming of Amazon series in NC on Oct. 13

In this aerial photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. As the U.S. economy awakens from its pandemic-induced slumber, a vital cog is in short supply: the computer chips that power our cars and other vehicles, and a vast number of other items we take for granted. Ford, GM and Stellantis have started building vehicles without some computers, putting them in storage with plans to retrofit them later. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The creators of an Amazon science-fiction, drama series in Asheville and Marshall are looking for specific vehicles for filming on Oct. 13.

According to officials, they are looking for 2012 or Pre 2012 Trucks and SUVs. The vehicle must be clean, in good shape and it cannot be white or bright red in color.

Anyone submitting their vehicle for consideration must be available all day for filming and has to get a COVID-19 test on one of the productions sites on Monday or Tuesday.

Officials said those selected will be paid $100 for eight hours or less. Those who stay over eight hours will be paid $18 per hour on top of the $100.

Participants will also receive an additional $35 for the use of their vehicle and an additional $25 for receiving a COVID test.

All submissions should be sent to ashevilleextras@gmail.com with the subject heading “10/13 with vehicle request.”

According to officials, the email should include: