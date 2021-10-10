Vehicles needed for filming of Amazon series in NC on Oct. 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The creators of an Amazon science-fiction, drama series in Asheville and Marshall are looking for specific vehicles for filming on Oct. 13.
According to officials, they are looking for 2012 or Pre 2012 Trucks and SUVs. The vehicle must be clean, in good shape and it cannot be white or bright red in color.
Anyone submitting their vehicle for consideration must be available all day for filming and has to get a COVID-19 test on one of the productions sites on Monday or Tuesday.
Officials said those selected will be paid $100 for eight hours or less. Those who stay over eight hours will be paid $18 per hour on top of the $100.
Participants will also receive an additional $35 for the use of their vehicle and an additional $25 for receiving a COVID test.
All submissions should be sent to ashevilleextras@gmail.com with the subject heading “10/13 with vehicle request.”
According to officials, the email should include:
- 2 current cellphone photos of the vechile owner, one close up and one full length
- A photo of the vechile
- The owner’s name, age, phone number, city and state residing in, height, wieight, clothing sizes, and descirptions of visible tattoos and piercings
- The vechile’s color, make, model and year