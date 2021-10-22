Venardos Circus returns to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Venardos Circus is back in Asheville.

There will be 24 shows over three weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent, ending Nov. 7, 2021. This will be Venardos Circus’ first show in North Carolina since their last visit in Oct. 2019.

The shows after Oct. 27 are Halloween- themed. and there are no animals.

Founder and Producer Kevin Venardos performed with Barnum and Bailey Circus previously, and is now reinventing the circus theme with new elements for families to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The show lasts about 90 minutes with trapeze artists, costumes and stunts.

Tickets are ​$17.00 for youth under age 12, and $27.00 for adults

