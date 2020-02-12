Venues step up to help local brides who lost locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–After the Noah’s wedding venue in Greenville closed dozens of couples in the Upstate lost their wedding location. Now, other local venues are stepping up to help.

Christie Gander owns Sapphire Creek in Simpsonville

“Probably a dozen people, one bride in particular whose wedding date is February 29th,” Gander said.

She put contact cards at the Greenville Noah’s when she heard of the closure.

“I cannot imagine the heartbreak and stress that these people are going through to not only have a new venue but to be out of all the money they have spent,” Gander said.

She’s offering a discount to brides who book with her, and she’s not the only one. Tony Weaver owns The Venue at Falls Park and is doing the same.

“Hopefully this helps some people out, I know some people put some really large deposits down,” Weaver said.

He says the community is coming together to help any affected couples.

“Everyone is going to work as hard as they can, not just me but everyone to help those brides find a space,” Weaver said.

That’s including Ashley Newkirk, a wedding planner out of Myrtle Beach.

“Brides and grooms are scrambling to find venues and vendors because of Noah’s shutting down,” Newkirk said.

She created a Facebook page to connect couples with venues and vendors.

“I mean its definitely helping, we’ve already helped re-home over 30 clients to venues in just three days,” Newkirk said.

She’s helping beyond the Palmetto State too. She’s organized wedding planners in every state affected by a Noah’s closure to help.

“A lot of these girls have thought about this wedding day since they were children they’ve been thinking for a long time what do i want out of a wedding,” Newkirk said.

Venues in the Upstate hoping anything they can offer will help.

“I don’t want these people to have to go through this so I want to do my best to help out anyone that I can,” said Gander.

The Noah’s franchise also offered vendors like florists, bar services, and catering. Meaning some couples are out more than just their venue.

Experts say the most important thing to invest in is wedding insurance.