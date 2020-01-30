Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

FILE – In this May 18, 2017, file photo, John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter to provide the latest update on his battle against colon cancer: “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go.” The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Statement on the passing of John Andretti #CheckItForAndretti pic.twitter.com/ku3gX2neOq — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) January 30, 2020

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families.

Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.

Mario Andretti is John’s uncle. John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.

