GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Melvin Sinclair is a veteran that volunteers for Taps Across America.

According to Sinclair, it is a busy hobby but the reward is worth it.

“I was trained as an infantryman and I was in the National Guard. Our unit was combat-ready,” Sinclair said.

“This is the latter stages of Vietnam and so we literally could have been called. We drilled twice a month to be combat-ready but were never called.”

Sinclair dedicates his time honoring the brave men and women who fought for our country by playing taps.

He said, “I would say it’s the hardest, most difficult 24 notes to play. Especially when you are playing at a funeral because we as buglers, it’s very emotional for us, and we are playing for them.”

“We never want to forget that it’s the audience we are playing to; The family and the loved ones.”

Sinclair said he feels so grateful to be a part of Patriotic events such as Memorial Day.

“It’s a blessing to play at these places.”

Sinclair said over time, his service has become a big part of his life.

He is proud and honored to be a part of honoring his brothers and sisters in arms one final time.

Melvin Sinclair, Thank You for Your Service.

